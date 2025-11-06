How long does Kemi Badenoch have?

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

“People didn’t seem to be getting the message that I was an engineer,” Kemi Badenoch quipped to the overheated room full of MPs and journalists on Tuesday, explaining her decision to hold her speech at the Royal Academy of Engineering, just to hammer the point home. One year and two days into her tenure as leader of the Conservative Party, her joke elicited a round of polite chuckles. But Badenoch was admitting something significant: a year in, most people outside Westminster neither know nor care who or what she is.

This is a big week for Badenoch. Her anniversary as leader marks the moment she can be challenged by her MPs, who have shifted from hope to despondency to despair as her year in office has progressed.

Conservatives who believed, perhaps naively, that the 2024 election result represented the nadir of their electoral prospects have watched in horror as the party’s polling figures slide ever lower, slipping through supposedly solid floors. When Badenoch took over, the party was leading the polls on a solid 25 per cent. A year later, the Conservatives languish at 16 per cent, below Reform, Labour, and sometimes the Liberal Democrats and even Greens. Their status as one of the two default parties of government has been trashed. Their position as the main opposition has been called into question.

Recovering after a seismic electoral defeat is no easy task, and gaining traction when out of government is a challenge all opposition parties grapple with. But Badenoch was meant to be “box office”. She was meant to have the flair, the audacity, the instinct for making political weather and the courage to take the fight wherever it was needed that would ensure the Tories could make an impact in opposition. Instead, she has found it hard to a adapt to a political landscape where the media no longer cling to every word, struggled with briefings, proved ill-prepared for set parliamentary events, missed open goals, and allowed others – namely Nigel Farage and his insurgents in Reform – to seize the narrative.

Most damningly of all, perhaps, she has failed to seize the attention of the electorate. A recent survey by Deltapoll found that just 38 per cent of Brits could recognise her in a photograph – compared to 77 per cent for Keir Starmer and 73 per cent for Nigel Farage. Forget not knowing she studied engineering – almost twice as many people know the leader of a party with five MPs as can name Kemi Badenoch. And though her favourability ratings are not quite as low as Starmer’s, when asked how they think she is doing one in five respondents say they just don’t know. Nothing she has done as leader – the speeches, the interviews, the PMQs attacks, the party conference – has moved the dial. People just aren’t listening.

When feeling the pressure, Badenoch has a tendency to respond with spikiness. Her interactions with Starmer at PMQs have seen her become increasingly irate at his propensity to dodge questions; she quivers with anger and adrenaline, her tirades across the aisle uttered at such speed she sometimes trips over her words. When grilled by journalists on subjects for which she is unprepared, her tone becomes haughty and scolding.

But at the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Tory leader was a picture of relaxed confidence. Rachel Reeves had helped provide the necessary ammunition. The Chancellor had kicked off the day with a high-risk speech on Britain’s economic predicament, rolling the pitch for the tax rises we can expect in the Budget later this month; Badenoch was there to offer the alternative view. “We are the only party that has ever cared about fiscal responsibility,” she declared, settling into the niche the Tories carved out for themselves at their conference in Manchester last month, between Labour’s spending, borrowing and potential tax-rising agenda and the fantastical tax cuts Reform had been promising.

It was a speech that could have been given by virtually any Tory politician (barring Boris Johnson and perhaps Liz Truss) over the past decade and a half. Even the attacks on Reeves and the mess she got into renting out her house were less barbed than they might have been. Conservative MPs were not particularly impressed. “I guess we do have to keep repeating the message,” was the most fulsome praise one could offer. “True but beige,” was the assessment of another.

“Risk aversion is killing us,” Badenoch declared at one point. “The price of avoiding all failure is that we are losing all chance of success.” Ostensibly taking aim at the Labour government, she could have been talking about her own speech. There was no risk-taking, no straying from a well-worn script, and little energy.

It’s not that Badenoch has proved unwilling to bring the fire to Labour over the past year. From the grooming gangs scandal to the Chagos Islands deal, the revelations over freebies to the China spy case, the opposition has been hard at work making sure government headaches are as painful as possible. Relentless Tory hammering have played a role in the departures of Angela Rayner over an error with her stamp duty bill, and Peter Mandelson over his history with Jeffrey Epstein.

The issues is that, while these attacks have undoubtedly damaged Labour, they have done nothing to help the Conservatives. The sharpest, swiftest plummet in popularity for a new government has not been matched by a corresponding revival in the fortunes of the opposition – the oppositive, in fact. Labour and the Tories currently struggle to poll above 35 combined. The pendulum movement the Conservatives have counted on has failed to materialised. The pendulum is broken – when the Tories find new ways to undermine Labour, it is Nigel Farage and more recently Zack Polanski and the Greens who benefit.

Maybe that’s why Badenoch withheld some of her characteristic fire against Reeves in her speech this week, striking a note of dignified gravity over outraged vitriol. Or maybe she is setting the stage for something else, a reinvention to change the narrative of the role she has served as leader.

How long does Badenoch have? While a YouGov poll published during Tory conference last month found most Conservative members have a favourable view of her, half do not want her to lead them into the next election. They will be reassured that nobody in Westminster seriously expects her to. At various low points in her leadership there have been furious briefings about the letters just waiting to be sent into the 1922 Committee by Conservative MPs counting down the days until they can replace her.

That day has now come. But the tone of Badenoch’s speech did not have the rattled edge of a leader under fire. She seemed content to play the greatest Tory hits rather than issuing a rallying call to arms. There was little trace of the woman whom according to Westminster lore could start a fight in an empty room.

Something has shifted. Something in Badenoch’s relaxed demeanour hinted that an ending has been worked out, a path negotiated for her to step down gracefully rather than face the messy psychodrama of a party defenestration. The obvious timing would be after the local, Scottish and Welsh elections in May when the Tories are set to suffer another wave of losses. The one consolation is that the picture of Labour is as bad if not worse. In the post-election carnage, while questions will inevitably be raging about Keir Starmer’s future and Labour will be at war with itself, there may be the opportunity to Badenoch to make a dignified exit. She can claim to have stabilised the Conservative Party’s finances and rescued it from freefall, repositioning it as the party of sound economic principles in contrast to Labour and Reform. The polling nosedive suffered by the Tories after her appointment as leader will be forgotten. The resulting leadership contest will be vicious and chaotic, but less so than it might have been if Badenoch tried to keep fighting, and the damage will be limited by the equivalent viciousness and chaos underway within Labour.

All this is pure speculation. It could be that Badenoch, who was once so supremely confident in her own abilities she claimed to never make gaffes, has no intention of going anywhere. It could be she believes her conference speech, well-received by the party faithful and considered to have helped solidify the Conservatives’ offering, has done enough to quell voices of disquiet. It could be she takes the view that, while most of the country have no idea who she is, those jostling in the wings to take over are even less well-known.

But if so, the fresh round of bloody infighting all factions of the party are determined to avoid looks inevitable. Minutes after Badenoch gave her speech, the latest YouGov poll was published: not only are the Tories stuck on 16 per cent, but they are now tied with the Greens, and just one ahead of the Lib Dems. The pendulum is broken, and Tory strategy needs to reflect that. Badenoch was elected by members in the hope that she would be the party’s crusader. A year into the job, the best she can hope for is that she can reinvent herself as its caretaker.

