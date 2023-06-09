What now for Boris Johnson and the Conservatives?

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images.

Boris Johnson has dramatically quit as an MP after being handed the findings of a report into whether he knowingly misled MPs over the partygate scandal.

The former prime minister, who resigned last year in disgrace, appeared to be outraged at the verdict from the Commons Privileges Committee, chaired by Labour MP Harriet Harman, claiming it was a “kangaroo court” riddled with “egregious bias” towards him.

The committee of MPs, which has a Tory majority, is believed to have recommended a suspension of more than 10 days, which could have led to a recall petition and a byelection in Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency (where he holds a majority of 7,210).

Modelling by Britain Predicts suggests that the Conservatives trail Labour by a double-digit margin in the seat, suggesting that Johnson would have struggled to win. But the former PM did not leave it there, noting in his statement that he was “sad” to be leaving parliament “for now”.

Related

Earlier today, Johnson’s resignation honours list, which rewards former advisers, Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen and former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey with peerages, was published by Downing Street. Several names slated to appear, such as Johnson’s father Stanley and his close ally Nadine Dorries, did not feature.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Dorries, a former cabinet minister, took the opportunity to announce her own resignation, triggering a by-election in Mid Bedfordshire, where the Tories hold a large but not impregnable majority of 24,664. Johnson’s departure has now prompted some MPs to speculate that Dorries is standing down to make way for her former boss and friend.

So, where does this leave the Conservative Party? Rishi Sunak, who has attempted to refresh the Tories after 13 years in office, must now contend with two by-elections and a renewed internal war. Johnson, meanwhile, appears determined to intensify his rhetoric and rally his base. He accused the committee of a witch hunt and claimed MPs “have still not produced a shred of evidence that I knowingly or recklessly misled the Commons”.

In recent months, allies such as Priti Patel and Tory donor Peter Cruddas have launched the Conservative Democratic Organisation, a Bennite-like group which claims the parliamentary party has failed to represent the view of members, a significant number of who still revere Johnson and believe he was betrayed by Sunak.

Ultimately, however, any comeback by Johnson would rely on enough support from the wider public and the numbers here are less favourable for him. A YouGov poll conducted before the committee’s findings found that 68 per cent wanted Johnson to resign if he was found to have misled MPs and that 85 per cent believed he was a liar.

Johnson’s behaviour may finally have caught up with him but all the signs suggest a man still unwilling to abandon his overweening ambition.