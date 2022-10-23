Boris Johnson’s withdrawal from the Tory leadership race leaves Rishi Sunak poised to become prime minister

Boris Johnson has pulled out of the Conservative leadership race, paving the way for frontrunner Rishi Sunak to become prime minister this week.
In a statement, Johnson insisted that that he had received 102 nominations from Conservative MPs – passing the threshold of 100 needed to make the ballot – but said he had come to the conclusion that proceeding to a vote of Conservative members “would simply not be the right thing to do” since “you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament”.
His former chancellor-turned-rival, Sunak, commands the support of 147 of the 357 Tory MPs and could be poised to enter Downing Street as early as tomorrow. The only technical obstacle that remains is his fellow leadership contender Penny Mordaunt. But the House of Commons leader so far has the backing of just 24 MPs and will come under pressure from colleagues to concede.
Johnson had won the support of old allies, including Nadine Dorries, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan. And polls suggested he would have won among the membership. But talks between Sunak and Johnson late on Saturday ended without a deal and a phone call today with Mordaunt similarly ended with the Commons leader refusing to join forces.
Had Johnson become PM, “partygate” would have returned to haunt him. An investigation by the Commons Privilege Committee into whether he misled parliament over the scandal could have led to his suspension as an MP.
Sunak was comfortably defeated by Truss in this summer’s leadership contest but he has won respect and support from Tory MPs for correctly predicting the economic turmoil her unfunded tax cuts caused. The former chancellor maintained a tactical silence throughout Truss’s doomed premiership before finally announcing his candidacy on Saturday, warning that the UK faced a “profound economic crisis”.
Sunak, who unlike Truss backed Brexit in the 2016 EU referendum, enjoys broad support across all wings of the Conservatives, including Steve Baker, Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch from the Right, and One Nation Tories such as Tom Tugendhat and Greg Clark.
Attention will now turn to which spending cuts and tax rises Sunak would impose and whether Jeremy Hunt – who was appointed Chancellor nine days ago following Kwasi Kwarteng’s sacking – will remain in post.
If Mordaunt does not concede, Tory MPs will have until 2pm tomorrow to nominate her. Only if she secures the backing of at least 100 will she appear on the ballot against Sunak.
A source from Mordaunt’s campaign said: “Penny is still running to be the leader of the Conservative Party. Penny is the unifying candidate who is most likely to keep the wings of the Conservative Party together and polling shows that she is the most likely candidate to hold onto the seats the Conservative Party gained in 2019. Ed Balls, shadow cabinet ministers and Labour advisers have all said she is the candidate Keir Starmer fears the most.”