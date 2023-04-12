The Labour smear machine has unintentionally revealed the split between Yvette Cooper and Steve Reed

Photo by James McCauley/Shutterstock

What is it about freewheelin’ Tories? In 2008, David Cameron was caught cycling through red lights and the wrong way up no-entry streets. Harum-scarum Boris Johnson’s multiple misdemeanours have included no helmet and, in the dark, no lights. Now a minister of state for transport, Jesse Norman, has been spotted using his mobile while pedalling furiously towards parliament. Yours truly and a perambulating snout were passed by the preoccupied minister as he rode one-handed while studying his phone in the other. Using a mobile isn’t, unlike for car drivers, an offence for two-wheelers. Bikeability training, the modern cycling proficiency test, is part of Norman’s brief – so he should be aware the Highway Code stresses the need to “avoid any actions that could reduce your control of your cycle”. Do as I say, not as I do?

Labour’s smear machine branding Rishi Sunak a paedophile’s friend unintentionally illuminated worsening tensions between Yvette Cooper and Steve Reed, who wants her job. No squeamish softy on crime herself, the shadow home secretary didn’t retweet the offending ad that was shared five times by Reed, the shadow justice secretary, who is behind the brutal strategy. “Steve increasingly sounds like an avenging Charles Bronson in Death Wish tryingto paint Yvette as a do-gooding Lord Longford,” opined a bemused Labour MP. Another said relations were worse than between Wes Streeting and Rosena Allin-Khan in the health team.

The Tory scramble for safer seats is rapidly resembling Wacky Races. One MP with a 12,000 majority is rumoured to have bought a house in a constituency with a fatter cushion. Three colleagues have approached retiring Sajid Javid about the Bromsgrove seat he’ll bequeath with a 23,000 majority. And Nadine Dorries is sick of approaches over the Mid Bedfordshire she’ll leave with a 24,600 majority. It’s the biggest gunfight since the OK Corral.

Donald Trump’s mounting legal woes and White House rerun are manna from heaven for James Cleverly. The Foreign Secretary’s nightmare was the former president hopping on Trump Force One and flying to Scotland to play a round at his Aberdeenshire golf course. The ex-commander-in-chief would have expected the full red carpet treatment. Joe Biden toe-touching in Northern Ireland is a walk in the park compared with clodhopping Trump.

Related

Time hasn’t changed Gordon Brown. On a red-flag-waving visit to Labour’s new Blackfriars HQ, the former prime minister greeted individual staff with a cheery “Thank you for all you do” and asked if they liked their desks. He deployed identical small talk when in No 10. Wry smiles signalled that Labour staffers remembered.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close