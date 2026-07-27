In defence of Gary Stevenson

Photo by Horst Friedrichs/Alamy

In his seminal work, Capitalist Realism, the late theorist Mark Fisher argued that a defining aspect of modern capitalism was its capacity to crush imagination. To inculcate an ennui so powerful as to make economic critique powerless and alternate realities not just unattainable, but inconceivable. Sometimes this attitude finds its expression implicitly, as people increasingly base their self-worth on consumption and luxury brands. And sometimes it appears explicitly, as when a man with a lanyard tells you all is well when the 50 wealthiest families in Britain are as rich as the poorest 34 million people and that, either way, a wealth tax would lead to capital flight. Sometimes the shadow home secretary screams at you on live radio for suggesting a more meritocratic tax system would tax 100 per cent of inheritances above £10 million.

I am, of course, meandering through to a defence of Gary Stevenson who, in recent weeks, presented a documentary on Channel 4 about wealth inequality, inspired a solid discourse war about the efficacies of wealth taxes, and has since announced that he will take a break from publishing videos to his enormously popular YouTube channel. (In between all of that he had to endure an hour’s worth of conversation with me, which you should listen to on our interview podcast The Exchange.)

Having experienced multiple internet firestorms of varying severity, on occasion even as savage as that which recently engulfed Gary, I understand the urge to disengage. I prefer to switch my phone off for a day or two and either do something entirely wholesome or entirely destructive. Kill off a few brain cells in Corsica Studios and hopefully the memory of what’s happening on Twitter gets chalked up as collateral damage. Or go sea fishing, like I did last week. Two bream grilled whole over an open fire, and topped with a caper lemon butter – that did the trick.

Yes, there are boasts in Gary’s claims about his trading successes. I’ve asked him about them in a previous interview and thought his explanation was patchy. Yes, in his documentary Gary’s ideas were convincingly challenged by tax expert Dan Neidle. So what? Politics is not primary school maths. Many of our problems have multiple solutions and the whole point is contestation and argument. He is also not the first person, nor will he be the last, to embellish their CV.

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This month (on 15 July), our new Prime Minister gave his first extended interview to Gary Lineker, who can be described fairly as one of the most recognisable and influential people in Britain, partially thanks to his podcasting empire and partially to his minor spell as one of the greatest goal-scoring poachers in world football. Last week (on 23 July) he made front page news, along with 120 other millionaires, calling on Andy Burnham to implement Gary Stevenson’s flagship idea: wealth taxes. No disrespect to Dan Neidle – he’s done some good work investigating the tax affairs of high profile politicians, but he’s never presented Match of the Day and is not a household name outside of Westminster, if he even is there. On a recent podcast, the political editor of the Spectator repeatedly mispronounced his name. Scrolling X last week, you’d think one of the sides in this debate had won a complete cultural victory, and it wasn’t Gary Lineker’s.

This I know: the United Kingdom is in the grip of an economic sickness. When the Sunday Times began compiling its Rich List in 1989, the 200 wealthiest families in Britain owned wealth equivalent to about 5 per cent of GDP. Today, the same group owns the equivalent of 25 per cent. In Spain, as the Hormuz oil crisis deepened, energy prices decreased thanks to a sprawling solar network. Following the wettest winter on record, the gardens of more than 20 million people in Britain are labouring under a hosepipe ban. This might be connected to the fact that the owners of our water companies have preferred to relentlessly pay themselves dividends, and indebt their companies in the process, than invest in infrastructure and build some reservoirs. Imagine that: building a single reservoir since 1992. Imagine that: abundant green energy. Imagine that: a wealth tax.

Now, imagine a world in which you proportionally pay less tax if you are wealthy. A world where idiots like you and me pay a percentage of our income, perhaps more than 50 per cent of it, to the tax man because we earn instead of own. A world where on occasion men worth $18 billion receive $4,000 in child tax credits, as Jeff Bezos did in 2011. Well you don’t need to imagine it because it’s the world we live in. And therefore I don’t think it’s crazy to suggest that wealthy people should pay their fair share of tax, let’s say a minimum every year, like, as Stevenson suggests, 2 per cent of their total holdings.

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If you disagree – if you think the medicine should be different – that’s your prerogative. The point is, none of these ideas are particularly revelatory. In fact, we already tax people’s wealth at their time of death. We call it an inheritance tax. Some countries prevent capital flight by implementing a global tax rate; your American citizenship is contingent on you paying it. The truth is that furious chorus you can hear of “Well, no actually,” is the swan song of terrified vested interests. They are scared of your imagination, of your “working class rage”.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, a meme went viral. On the one side of an image an exceptionally muscular dog, Swole Doge, represented a version of something that was better in the past. Next to him, a shiba inu, Cheems, appearing anxious and recoiling, was its modern form. People claiming to be patriots now argue in favour of a status quo that sees monopolistic global corporations and their zillionaire owners mug off the populations of entire countries. Some people were and are capable of imagining a better world. Gary Stevenson is one of them.

[Further reading: At last, a government that looks like it’s trying]