Inside Ireland’s fuel protests

A young boy from the farming community sits in the wheel of a stationary tractor and watches on as fuel protestors block O’Connell street in Dublin. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Three weeks ago, James Geoghegan was an unknown agricultural contractor from Westmeath, Ireland. Today, he is a leading figure in a protest movement that brought Ireland to a standstill – after tractors lined the streets of Dublin and Cork, farmers and hauliers blocked passage to the airport, and demonstrations choked access to fuel depots in Limerick and Galway. It began in a TikTok live chat. “We’re all agricultural machinery men,” Geoghegan told the New Statesman. “We’d go on for half-an-hour one or two nights a week, just for a chat among ourselves, something to do really.” He said they’d discuss farming, weather and the “issues of the day”.

The war in Iran spiking global fuel prices was enough to push the already weary agricultural community over the edge. When one of the men on the TikTok group had a contract cancelled – the customer couldn’t afford the spiralling costs of the project – alarm bells rang. “We’re all self-employed business people, so we think ahead. We’re all thinking ahead and looking at the future, and we can just see a disaster coming,” he said. The plan was hatched to block roads and fuel depots around the country.

“We decided we’re going to Dublin, because Dublin is our capital and we’re not too far from it, and then down south, the lads down in Cork decided they’d do a couple in Cork and that’s how it just started, and then it just took off.” Geoghegan said there were 40 separate actions taking place across Ireland at present. In Dublin, they have caused significant traffic disruption for a week now. The Gardaí (Ireland’s police force) have been forced to divert vehicles from key routes and warn motorists of delays, while the area around Leinster House (Ireland’s parliament) has been cordoned off for the past three days.

The protests have drawn in a loose coalition of farmers, hauliers, small contractors and other self-employed workers, squeezed by rising fuel costs, as the price of diesel has risen from €1.70 per litre to €2.17 and petrol from €1.74 to €1.97 in recent weeks. Geoghegan said the aim of the movement is to “educate” the government – run by politicians with no real experience of business, he says. “They keep refusing to listen.” In an attempt to mollify the protestors, the government announced a support package: a 10 cent reduction per litre on both diesel and petrol, and a 2.4 cent reduction per litre on marked gas/oil. The government has also postponed a planned increase in carbon tax from May until the budget in October. The package in total costs €505 million (£439 million). Geoghegan is unimpressed: “The package they brought out [on Sunday] is not going to help, so as things stand we’re still heading for a depression.” It also appeared to do little to dampen the issue. After we spoke, Michael Healy-Rae, an independent TD from Kerry, resigned as a junior minister in order to vote with the opposition in a no confidence motion against the government.

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A poll released on Sunday showed 56 per cent of Irish people support the protesters. He said there was “a lot of support” for them. “We were in Dublin City, and the city people was all behind it. I got a taxi home back to the house where I was staying, and the taxi driver, who is originally from India, has come to Ireland to make a living, and has his own taxi. He brought me home, and he wouldn’t take any money off me. He said, ‘No, James, you’re helping us, you might save us’.”

The fuel protests haven’t happened in a vacuum, and Ireland has been no stranger to public disorder in the past few years, with the 2023 Dublin riots the most violent in the city’s modern history. So what else is behind the outburst? Geoghegan rattles off a few explanations: the spiralling cost of the National Children’s Hospital, now expected to exceed €2 billion; the homelessness and housing crises, with more than 17,000 people in emergency accommodation; and the spike in immigration.

Since 2023, angry anti-immigration protests have sporadically erupted on the streets of Dublin, outside asylum centres, and over the border in Belfast. There were a record number of asylum applications in 2024, as well as conspicuous migrant encampments along the banks of the canal in central Dublin. All of this tension was exacerbated by the intake of 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since 2022. While these are not explicitly anti-immigration protests, some Irish far-right figures have joined the protests.

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Geoghegan’s time in Dublin has been eye-opening. “I was on O’Connell Street in Dublin last Thursday night, feeding the homeless people with food that people have brought to us, local people just brought all sorts of sandwiches with restaurants bringing out burgers and chips. I just said to myself, isn’t it so sad that I come up here as a farmer from the midlands of Ireland and end up feeding the homeless in our capital city when our government doesn’t care?”

Despite this, there is plenty of frustration at the disruption too – some workers in Dublin describe being stuck in traffic for hours as convoys of tractors moved through the capital, while small business owners say footfall is dropping. On social media, the discontent is simply expressed: Why punish ordinary workers rather than politicians? Geoghegan instead told RTÉ (Ireland’s state broadcaster) that this was a “a revolution” that would “change Ireland forever”.

A spate of articles have emerged in recent days about Geoghegan, focusing on aspects of his past, including reports of previous convictions related to animal welfare breaches and an outstanding tax liability dispute with the Revenue Commissioners. On the animal welfare charges, he told me it was “totally blown out of context”. “There was no actual animal cruelty, there was natural losses on the farm”. He added that he had “cleared up” the money owed with the Revenue. “That money was never actually owed,” he added. However, the Irish Times reported that the collector general had secured six debt judgements against him over a period of six-and-a-half years for a total of almost €550,000.

Organisers say further demonstrations are planned in the coming days, with the possibility of larger, more coordinated actions if demands are not met. He mentions Spain – where the government has introduced measures to cut fuel prices by up to 30 cent per litre. Recently there has been speculation that the protests could spread to Britain. The Times reported that Tommy Robinson was even planning to ape them. Geoghegan said there had been some interest in their TikTok live discussions, with a farmer from Wales joining to discuss fuel prices in the UK. But he added: “What you do over there is your own business.”

[Futher reading: Trump and Mamdani see two different Irelands]