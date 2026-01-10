Starmer should call Trump’s bluff on X

Photo by Jonthan Ernst/AFP via Getty Images

In the recent past, and for most of human history before that, a person or company that was found to be distributing indecent images of women and children to strangers would have the subject of widespread revulsion. No public figure would have jumped to their aid. Today, things seem to have changed. The Grok chatbot, developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI, has been sharply criticised by the UK government for producing non-consensual undressing images of women and explicit images that appear to depict children, but others have leapt to its defence. The Spectator, which is edited by the former justice secretary Michael Gove, yesterday argued that the British government’s concern about this vile practice was comparable to the suppression of free speech in Iran. In the US, the Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has said that if the UK bans X, she will put forward legislation to impose sanctions on our country.

This is a very stark example of what attracts Silicon Valley to the Trump Project. As Mark Zuckerberg declared after his abrupt conversion to Trumpism, he sees profit in Trump’s willingness to “push back against foreign governments” that seek to regulate American companies. Big Tech wants to disregard our laws, backed up by an aggressive and unpredictable administration. The terms Luna is outlining are appalling: American companies must be allowed to create such material and distribute it to your citizens, or you will suffer another terms-of-trade shock, and we all know you can’t afford that.

This is a grim situation for the UK, but it is also an opportunity for Starmer to show some resolve. There are good reasons to think that that such threats are empty.

First, it’s important to note that these threats are not coming from the White House. The process of imposing sanctions through new legislation would encounter opposition in the US. Other companies, which represent a far greater chunk of the American economy than Elon Musk, would strongly oppose the imposition of new restrictions on the £120 billion in goods and services Britain imports from the US each year, or the activities of the US multinationals that turn over hundreds of billions a year from operating in Britain.

The quick way to impose sanctions would be by presidential executive order, the method used to impose tariffs. However, this would make Trump’s defence of Musk, with whom he has had a changeable relationship, a personal cause. Even if Trump is prepared to go to such lengths to protect an ally, it is hard to imagine he is keen to be associated with the material Grok is producing. For the most transactional and self-interested of presidents, the question must always be: what’s in it for him? What would he personally stand to gain from protecting Grok’s right to produce sexualised images of people without their consent?

This is also a situation in which Starmer would be able to rely on support from his party; many Labour MPs are furious that the government continues to have a presence on X. Nigel Farage is unlikely to be particularly strident on the matter, because despite his following on X, he too has a variable relationship with Musk (who called last year for Farage to be replaced as Reform leader by “Tommy Robinson”), and because he will understand the revulsion British people feel towards the idea of monetising abuse. Kemi Badenoch must be aware of the polls that show even before the current furore, British voters across the board do not want Musk involved in British politics. Starmer’s personal brand is only harmed by his presence on X, where every one of his odd, wooden pronouncements is greeted with hatred and derision.

Perhaps most importantly, Starmer could also expect support from Europe. The European Commission this week said it was “very seriously looking into” the production of what it called “explicit sexual content, with some output generated with child-like images” by Grok. Such content, it said, was “illegal”, “appalling” and “disgusting”. Again, this makes the threat of retaliatory sanctions less of a threat: the EU is America’s biggest export market. The EU and the US have the largest bilateral trade and investment relationship in the world. It is very hard to see any kind of win for Trump in imposing massive economic damage on his own country just to protect the right of one website to produce horrifying images.

If the threat is that the UK would face the same fate as Brazil for banning X, then this is really not much to worry about. The blocking of X in Brazil was a success for the country, which managed to compel the company to comply with the wishes of its government.

Starmer should also consider the risk of appearing weak or complacent. The outgoing director-general of the BBC, Tim Davie, demonstrated the flimsiness of the argument for inaction yesterday: “we need to be on these platforms”, Davie told the Public Accounts Committee, to provide “quality information” to combat the weaponised misinformation of the Chinese and the Iranians. Starmer and his ministers should watch Davie’s appearance, and consider the contempt the public will feel if they too decide to do nothing.

