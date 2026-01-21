Inside Liz Truss’ lunch with Nigel Farage

What really happened at Liz Truss’ lunch with Nigel Farage on Monday?
The pair sat across from each other at Mark’s Club for a gathering organised by the Heartland Foundation, an American think tank with a history of questioning climate science. A photograph of the event that showed them sitting at the table together was posted to X but has since been deleted. Westminster rumours flowed about a possible defection.
But the Pygge hears that the former PM spent the lunch visibly annoyed about Robert Jenrick’s decision to use his first article in The Times as a Reform MP that morning to launch an attack on her record as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister.
In Monday’s paper, Jenrick claimed that one of the reasons he decided to abandon the Tories for Reform was the fact that it would not expel Truss. He asked: “if the party has really changed, why is Liz Truss still a member?” He accused her of “single-handedly” wrecking the Tory reputation for economic competence.
Only Jenrick could say this because – unlike Danny Kruger, Andrew Rosindell and Lee Anderson – he is the one Tory MP defector to Reform who did not endorse Truss in the 2022 Conservative election (back then he was a “moderate” and backed Rishi Sunak). Even Farage, from afar, said nice things about her before it all fell apart.
At the lunch Truss and Farage exchanged few words, according to those present, and the Reform leader left halfway through as he was busy with another engagement.
After food and drink had been taken, Truss began loudly ranting to other guests that “dark forces” were behind Jenrick’s attack on her in The Times. Farage had by this time already made himself scarce.
The next question Westminster is asking is this: if Kemi Badenoch were to do as Jenrick suggests and kick out Truss, would Reform have her? The Pygge hears it’s a straight no, despite inquiries.
[Further reading: Andy Burnham has 11 weeks to find a seat]
Join the debateSubscribe here to comment