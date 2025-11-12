Wes For Leader site registered yesterday

(Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Wes Streeting has vehemently denied the claims coming out of Number 10 that he is plotting to topple Keir Starmer and take the Labour crown.

But the Pygge has discovered something that won’t dampen the wave of speculation and rumour. Yesterday a website with the address “WesForLeader.com” was registered online.

The setting up of such websites often sends a wave of excitement though Westminster (last month Tory rising star Katie Lam was the centre of attention after the Pygge revealed the creation of a LamForLeader website – her team said they had nothing to do with it).

Ominously, the supposed Streeting campaign site has all details of its creation “REDACTED FOR PRIVACY” so the Pygge can’t track down the location where it was set up.

Is this all a little too on the snout? Perhaps. Streeting is no fool. Plus The Pygge notes that the site was registered at 7.15pm on Tuesday. That was about half an hour after Pippa Crerar of The Guardian dropped a cracking exclusive about No 10’s paranoid briefing against Streeting.

A source close to Streeting told the Pygge: “Nothing to do with anyone around Wes. Someone’s mischief making again.”

But to a No 10 operation this paranoid, that might prove no assurance!

