Laura Kuenssberg dodges Zack Polanski again

Photo by Ben Montgomery/Getty Images

It’s not easy being Green, particularly when the mainstream media doesn’t seem to want to pay you much attention. Green Party members were up in arms when their newly anointed eco-populist leader, Zack Polanski, wasn’t invited onto Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday Politics show the weekend of the party’s annual conference.

The party requested a one-on-one between Polanski and Kuenssberg when the former won his landslide election but were parred off by the show’s producers. They were instead promised an interview during Green Party conference which never materialised. The horrific anti-Semitic attack on a synagogue in Manchester was reportedly cited as the reason for Laura K’s producers going back on their promise. (Keen observers pointed out that Polanski is both from Manchester and the only Jewish leader of a UK political party).

Members have since waged a war of attrition against Kuenssberg’s show on X. When Polanski was excluded from the show’s line up yet again this weekend, one furious member posted: “Laura Kuenssberg’s bias couldn’t be louder”.

The BBC’s flagship politics show has since relented, and Polanski will appear in Kuenssberg’s studio on Sunday. There’s only one catch. The lady herself is on holiday, so Polanski will be interviewed by Victoria Derbyshire. Maybe next time, eh Zack?

[Further reading: Labour’s deputy leadership election gets nasty]

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe