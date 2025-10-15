Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Politics
15 October 2025

Laura Kuenssberg dodges Zack Polanski again

The BBC is finally hosting the Green Party leader on its flagship politics show. But someone’s missing

By The Hitch

Photo by Ben Montgomery/Getty Images

It’s not easy being Green, particularly when the mainstream media doesn’t seem to want to pay you much attention. Green Party members were up in arms when their newly anointed eco-populist leader, Zack Polanski, wasn’t invited onto Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday Politics show the weekend of the party’s annual conference.

The party requested a one-on-one between Polanski and Kuenssberg when the former won his landslide election but were parred off by the show’s producers. They were instead promised an interview during Green Party conference which never materialised. The horrific anti-Semitic attack on a synagogue in Manchester was reportedly cited as the reason for Laura K’s producers going back on their promise. (Keen observers pointed out that Polanski is both from Manchester and the only Jewish leader of a UK political party).

Members have since waged a war of attrition against Kuenssberg’s show on X. When Polanski was excluded from the show’s line up yet again this weekend, one furious member posted: “Laura Kuenssberg’s bias couldn’t be louder”.

The BBC’s flagship politics show has since relented, and Polanski will appear in Kuenssberg’s studio on Sunday. There’s only one catch. The lady herself is on holiday, so Polanski will be interviewed by Victoria Derbyshire. Maybe next time, eh Zack?

[Further reading: Labour’s deputy leadership election gets nasty]

Content from our partners
Promote visibility to close sport’s gender gap
Promote visibility to close sport’s gender gap
Dana Strong
Engines of growth
Engines of growth
Spotlight
Powering the heat network shift with private capital
Powering the heat network shift with private capital
Phin Foster

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month

Topics in this article : ,