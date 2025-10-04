Britain isn’t safe for Jews anymore

Members of the public react as they gather near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

There are different types of grief a person can experience. Grief as an individual – something that affects only you and those closest to you. Then there is grief one experiences as a member of a community, and grief felt by virtue of being a citizen of a nation. Today, I feel all three.

I first learned of the murder of British Jews outside Manchester’s Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on the way to my own shul to mark the holiest day of the Jewish calendar – Yom Kippur. I was running a little late for the start of services and caught a snippet of news on the radio. There’d been an attack on a Manchester synagogue involving a knife; a car had driven into crowds; and the perpetrator had been shot dead by armed police. That’s all I heard.

On Yom Kippur – the day of atonement – services run all day, back-to-back. Jews abstain from food and drink (including water) for 25 hours and seek repentance for all the wrongs we have done over the past year. It is also a day when we remember loved ones who have died. Many synagogues will recite the names of family members who are no longer with us during the Yizkor service, typically held late in the afternoon. For my family, this was the first Yom Kippur without my brother, Sim. My parents and I were dreading it.

A few hours into our collective worship, our Rabbi – visibly shocked – told the congregation there had been an attack on a Manchester synagogue. There was a collective communal gasp. Many, including him, had not switched on their televisions, radios or phones that morning because of the religious holiday. And besides, they’d been at synagogue when the news had broken. Did anyone know anything more, he asked? I put my hand up – something so utterly out of place in a shul. The attacker was dead, I said. Stand up, the Rabbi told me. Let everyone hear. I repeated what I had said, adding that the perpetrator had been shot by armed police. Four people were known to be hurt. Another member of the community stood up and told us which shul had been targeted. Then a third man delivered the awful news: two members of Heaton Park’s congregation were dead. Murdered. Murdered for being Jewish, on their way to pray.

The Rabbi advised us not to search for information online but promised that someone would provide updates. At the conclusion of the next service, we learned more. The King and Queen had responded with solidarity and sadness; the Prime Minister had flown back from Denmark to chair a special COBRA meeting; no update on casualties. Armed police, we were told, had visited our Surrey-based synagogue twice in the last few hours.

It took a moment for that to sink in. We were upset. Security has been a feature of synagogue attendance in the UK for many years now. Those who are not regular attendees have to pre-book the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah (New Year) and Yom Kippur and show ID on the door to gain access. The doors are locked while we pray. As at Heaton Park, we are not protected by burly nightclub style bouncers, but by members of our congregation. Ordinary men and women. They receive training from professionals, but place their own lives at risk, adorning bullet and stab proof vest to keep their community safe. It is almost unbelievable. And yet, I have become so used to it, that I don’t bat an eyelid. British Jews aren’t safe to pray or gather in British synagogues. And we haven’t been for years.

What 2 October has shown us is that despite our best attempts, we cannot keep ourselves safe. It is impossible for me to convey how terrifying this is. In the last 48 hours, countless Jews will have questioned whether the only country they have ever called home is somewhere they can stay. I – and other Jews I speak with – have been repulsed at the actions of Benjamin Netanyahu’s action in Gaza. The Yom Kippur Manchester Murders prompt us to ask the most uncomfortable of questions, though: is Israel, the only Jewish state, the only place that will protect Jewish people?

Many British Jews, particularly those who wear visible signs of their faith – Kippot on their heads, stars of David round their necks – will be seriously considering leaving the UK. I understand that. But I am not one of them. I cannot bear the thought of 2 October being used to divide this country further, bringing those who politicise hatred to power. I must believe that is not who we are. As we received our second update on the Manchester attacks, two other members of our congregation spoke. They had stepped outside for some fresh air and had encountered some of our non-Jewish neighbours. “We stand with you,” one had said. “We are thinking of you and are so sorry,” another passed on. A third person rose to say that Muslims had gathered in Manchester to show their support to the Jewish community. This is what we have to hold onto. But to do so, we must call out hatred when we see it. For too long, there has been inaction from our politicians as casual anti-Semitism has become engrained in society. It is not surprising that this has mutated into loathing of, and then violence towards, Jews.

At 17:15, Yizkor began. We fell silent for the two who had been killed earlier that morning at a synagogue 200 miles away. We prayed for the six million Jews slaughtered in the Holocaust. We reflected on all those who had been taken from us. As my brother’s name was read out – Simeon Barnes – we wept, my right arm wrapped round my mum, my left hand tightly squeezing my dad’s. We emerged from our personal grief into collective disbelief. Do not congregate outside the shul as you leave, do not prolong your goodbyes, we were told. Don’t create a target.

There is so much sadness. Yom Kippur will never be the same again. Now, 2 October will join 7 October in a growing list of dates that mark the murder of Jews. No more. Please.

