The British public are being gaslit about Angela Rayner

PURFLEET, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 16: Shadow Deputy leader, Angela Rayner, attends an event to launch Labour's election pledges at The Backstage Centre on May 16, 2024 in Purfleet, United Kingdom. Labour Leader Keir Starmer pledges to deliver economic stability, cut NHS waiting times, launch a new Border Security Command, set up Great British Energy and recruit 6,500 new teachers if Labour win the next General Election. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

I once met a posh lawyer who was so well-paid that by the time she was in her late twenties she had achieved the dream of buying a townhouse on the street where her parents lived. Next to Kensington Gardens. Her parents didn’t even need to chip in. She told me a story about a phone call with a young client who needed to make a decision about a spare £12 billion in her name. The client barely listened to the lawyer because she was being distracted by her kitten. The client was right to be nonchalant on a phone call that cost her three figures though. They had a brilliant, diligent, top-of-her-Oxbridge-class lawyer looking after her, an army of them, no doubt.

I remembered the last time I gave legal-related advice to someone over the phone. I had just graduated with a law degree, but with no intentions of becoming a lawyer, and was working for non-profit legal advice centres while applying for jobs in Parliament. I was manning a debt advice line in a local charity, armed with the best intentions and the least experience. The people calling could not afford a lawyer or have a network of people who knew how ‘these things work’ so had to resort to a Russell Group law graduate with a 2:1. I could hear the fear in their voices as they described the debt collectors banging on their door like 911 callers hiding in their closet, begging the police to hurry while their home is being broken into.

The PR companies hired by families like the one that the lucky 21-year-old was born into do a stellar job convincing us that progressive tax policy that could prompt ladies like her to throw a fit and move to Geneva is a matter of life and death for all of us, – because rich people already pay tax!

That must be news to many rich people jumping on the opportunity to call Angela Rayner a hypocrite over her tax oversight. The Telegraph, the unofficial government opposition, which only a week ago was giving advice on how to avoid paying double stamp duty, is now no doubt celebrating a hit job well done.

The most important point they want to drive home is that unless you support two tier ethics, Angela Rayner not realising she needed to pay double stamp duty on the property she placed in a trust for the long-term care of her disabled son is morally and politically equivalent to Nadhim Zahawi’s £5 million unpaid tax.(He, by the way, stayed on as Chancellor for weeks and only resigned after an independent probe)

Rishi Sunak’s wife avoided paying millions in tax as a non-dom while her husband was the literal Chancellor. David Cameron had shares in his late father’s offshore fund. Jacob Rees-Mogg, that most esteemed of GB News patriot presenters, invested in Somerset Capital Management, which runs offshore funds in the Cayman Islands.

They are right, of course. If a poor person cleans a banker’s flat and takes cash in hand, she is tax evading. If that banker funnels his bonuses into offshore trusts and companies, they are being smart. We detest the breakdown of our social fabric, as exposed by the countless videos of race war slop on X, so we must start being strict with petty crimes again and get out of the way of the benevolent wealthy desperate to invest in our infrastructure and state schools if only we’d let them keep a smidge more of their galloping assets value.

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe

Therapy speak is anathema for the right-wing publications I am taking aim at here, but there is one word I won’t let them retire: gaslighting. When our media want us to believe that we are holding everyone to equal standards by hunting Angela Rayner out of power, they are doing just that. They are conflating ‘legal’ with ‘moral’ to describe tax optimisation and trying to pretend that £40,000 you didn’t think you needed to pay is the same as millions of pounds you know you have to pay but don’t want to, so pay someone with eggshell coloured business cards to make them disappear.

The right-wing press seems genuinely baffled at the left’s willingness to defend Angela Rayner when she has done something objectively wrong (and we agree it is right that she apologised, right that she will rectify). We have the same communication problem, between left and right, when we talk about raising taxes on the rich versus cutting benefits for the poor. Can’t you see, they’ll say, at all these grifters on TikTok hacking the system to milk the taxpayer off of benefits they don’t deserve?

We do, we condemn fraud too, or as I like to call it, ‘benefit optimisation’. But you know what we condemn even more? Unearned wealth legislating for generations to protect more unearned wealth. For every ‘auntie driving a Motability BMW’ and ‘Abdul in a 5-star hotel’, there is a Hugo showering a Hattie with dom perignon off the coast of the Adriatic Sea.

Are the editors and influencers trying to convince us they hold all politicians to the same standards delusional or just morally bankrupt? We have seen enough careers of brilliant female politicians given the CIA treatment, but times have changed. An orange celebrity has been re-elected in the White House, and Nigel Farage, yeah, that one, is being touted as the next Prime Minister. Forgive me, but I don’t care what the investigation says. I stand by Rayner and any woman who has to pay full price for what most men get handed down for free.

[See also: Angela Rayner is a victim of Britain’s housing crisis]