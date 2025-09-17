Letter of the week: Watching our language

Photo by FPG/Hulton Archive

Freddie Hayward’s piece about Trump’s dysphemistic rhetoric “redefining the language of politics” (American Affairs, 12 September) is a timely and pertinent consideration. He is correct, of course, in highlighting the shift in how language is reshaping political discourse, but I wonder if this is far more dangerous than we realise. Dysphemism, with its negative connotations and proximity to simple untruths, is being used to circumvent Congress and by extension, societal norms and values. Pejorative, derogatory and extreme language are becoming normalised, and those who hold extreme views are emboldened in their language and their actions. All of us, politicians especially, have a responsibility to challenge such use of language and hold to account those who would use it for political gain. Language is the medium through which we understand the world around us, but it shapes it as well. Do we want a society where dysphemistic rhetoric reflects the values we’re expected to live by?

Steve Newton, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire

If you can’t beat ’em

I am another of your bath-time readers. Will Lloyd describing the Reform chair David Bull as a hybrid of Douglas Murray and Dale Winton (The Sketch, 12 September) had me laughing so much I nearly dropped my copy into the water. Reform’s spectacularly camp party conference captures an approach to politics that much of the electorate is pining for. Nigel Farage is a master of timing and of understanding the public mood. The need for mirth, community and joy attracts the lower-middle and working classes to Reform: there’s a sense that things can be better, that we can be part of something bigger than ourselves, and that life can be fun. Focusing on the negative alone won’t do it. If the mainstream parties and the media want to get voters and readers back they should follow suit. Fortunately the New Statesman has already understood this and is ahead of the progressive press.

Charles Lambert, London SW15

Proportional response

While reading Zack Polanski’s Diary (12 September), I noticed a misleading comment. He stated that the “Senedd elections will be the first fully proportional vote ever held on the UK mainland”. He is correct that the Senedd is transitioning from the hybrid additional-member system to a fully proportional closed party list. But he is mistaken in suggesting that it will be the first elected body on the UK mainland to use such a system. Single-transferable vote is also proportional and has long been used in Scottish local elections.

Geva Hill, Hertfordshire

Unjust justice

Having worked in youth criminal justice in the 2000s and the heady early days of the Youth Justice Board, I recall the cognitive dissonance – more like a gut punch – as I walked into a prison for girls aged 15-18, only to see that some of them were pregnant. Everything about the prison system is ill-suited and at odds with what a pregnant girl needs. From the lack of quick medical response times and opportunities for physical bonding with her child, to the likelihood she’ll be shackled in labour. May the work of the Women’s Justice Board lead to the decarceration of pregnant women.

Rebecca White, Norwich, Norfolk

“Alexa, pass me that scalpel”

I enjoyed Ronald Dworkin’s review of Dr Bot (New Society, 12 September) and his use of “anecdata” to support his reservations about AI replacing human doctors. AI is certainly a useful tool in medical practice but, as a former medical mentor of mine said, “a fool with a tool is still a fool”.

Steve Barton, Beeston, Nottinghamshire

Merch alert

Perhaps Tom McTague, in his Editor’s Note (12 September), was only half serious in his suggestion for a new national catchphrase. But “Make Britain pleasant again” is spot on. I feel a T-shirt slogan coming.

Dave Reading, Ash, Surrey

Stars of the back pages

I have to write in praise of two of your columnists. Pippa Bailey writes of her first camping trip since her father’s passing (Deleted Scenes, 5 September). It left me feeling melancholy, reflecting on my own bereavement journey after my first wife’s passing more than five years ago. This is your “year of firsts”, Pippa; things will get easier. Next I turned to Nicholas Lezard (Down and Out, 5 September) and his experiences in Ikea made me laugh out loud. Thank you, Nicholas!

Keith Jones, Skegness, Lincolnshire

