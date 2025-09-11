Peter Mandelson must be held accountable, says top US congressman

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Peter Mandelson’s resignation is being welcomed on the Hill. Democrats are touting his exit as the first of many scalps they hope to get over the Epstein saga. No Democrat has led the charge more vociferously than Representative Ro Khanna.

Khanna said today that “rich and powerful men who covered for Epstein’s paedophilia or participated in it must be held accountable,” adding that “Mandelson is the first example of many that will follow when the files are released”.

In their eyes, the former British ambassador was in the same boat as Donald Trump – an associate of the convicted paedophile who needed to be held to account. This was the very reason, Khanna said, that he was pursuing the Epstein case with such “persistence and despite the political blowback”. Mandelson’s time in office could be remembered on the Hill as the catalyst for further consequences for those embroiled in the scandal.

Momentum is building in Congress around Khanna’s resolution – which he is leading alongside the Republican Thomas Massie – to force the Department of Justice to publish all remaining files related to Epstein. There is some speculation this morning over whether Congressional Democrats will call for Mandelson to testify.

[See also: The walls are closing in on Peter Mandelson]

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe