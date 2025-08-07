Labour’s path out of its immigration nightmare

Photo by Justin Tallis/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Politics is raging this August. I cannot recall a political battle being played out with such intensity in a summer recess as the one being fought now.

The cause of the noisy conflict is connected in a thousand highly charged ways to asylum and migration. Nigel Farage launches various grenades at his weekly press conferences. He knows how to stop the boats. He wants the police to tell us more about the ethnic origins of those they arrest. Robert Jenrick is on the airwaves and complaining about a lack of reliable, transparent data on sex crimes committed by migrants, all while appearing to know the precise degree to which asylum seekers are causing mayhem. Keir Starmer wants the police to be more open. The agreement with France to return some of those on boats is being implemented this week, accompanied by a media blitz. The Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, leaps from the Today programme to Tik Tok to put her case.

On one level this amount of political engagement is extraordinary when many politicos are on holiday and a general election is years away. Yet the stakes could not be higher. Reform leads in the polls, an unpopular government desperately needs to be seen as effective, and Jenrick wants to lead a Conservative Party that is currently nowhere to be seen. But urgency goes well beyond politics and polling. The sense of crisis in relation to boats, asylum seekers, crime, the use of asylum hotels and all the rest of the explosive mix has been in place for years. Without resolution the divisions deepen.

There have been two crises of globalisation, the financial crash of 2008 and the ongoing movement of people. The first was an abrupt crisis, the latter a continuous and accelerating trend of our age. But in a way that is overlooked – and its lessons overlooked too – the international response to the economic emergency was entirely different to what is happening in relation to the monumental challenge of migration.

The crash was met with formidable collective hyperactivity from governments across the globe. There was a co-ordinated fiscal stimulus on an epic scale. Interest rates were cut by various countries at the same time. Even fiscal conservatives such as President Bush in Washington and Germany’s Angela Merkel joined in. The coming together was marked by the G20 in London in 2009 when Gordon Brown hosted countries from around the world to focus on the consequences of the crash. By then President Obama had replaced Bush and was a key participant. This week in an interview the former Conservative Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, acknowledged that he had formed a much more positive view on Brown as he reflected on how the then prime minister responded to the events of 2008.

That crisis had a long tail, and many of its consequences are still being played out. But the immediate emergency was addressed. There was no global depression as seemed possible at the height of the drama. International co-operation, the recognition that unilateral actions by individual governments would not be enough, had guided the global economy away from the cliff’s edge. What Brown described as the first crisis of the global economy was relatively short.

This is not the case with the global movement of people. On it goes with every government and populist politician hailing their own meretricious semi-solutions. Send them to Rwanda! But that breaks the law! We’ll send them anyway! Send in the navy! They’re all criminals and mad people – so we won’t take them! Where will they go? That’s not our problem! This is a form of international anarchy compared with what followed the crash.

The course was set ten years ago when the then German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, assumed that EU countries would agree to take in Syrian refugees escaping the hell of the Assad regime. Her thoughts echoed the leaders at the time of the financial crash. If countries co-operated there would be a manageable way of dealing with a humanitarian crisis. Fearing electoral slaughter other governments refused to do so. Ironically most of those governments were defeated anyway partly over the issue of border control. But Merkel’s failed attempt at co-ordination triggered the era of largely ineffective unilateral posturing. The crisis has endured much longer than the one sparked by the financial crash.

Merkel’s instincts were the right ones. Even more than the crash, the movement of people demands co-operation. The crisis is literally around borders between countries. Unilateral action is close to meaningless without involving those that share borders. More fundamentally asylum seekers are not going to disappear however tough one country might be. If they have the means to escape from tyrants, war, famine, climate change they will take them. They may include Trump’s criminals and “mad people”, but there will be plenty of others too. If Trump kicks them out of the US they will try to go somewhere else.

The reasons for the contrasting response to the two global crises are depressing. With the economic emergency the politics and policy requirements were neatly aligned. Governments could not allow more banks to collapse or to ignore the fragilities of the global economy if they wished to survive. They had to act together. The movement of people is even more challenging as a policy dilemma, but there is much to be gained politically by pretending the solutions are simple and can be applied by mighty individual leaders alone. For Farage or Jenrick to acknowledge complexity would be to deprive them of their appeal, men of action who could deal with a global crisis with a click of their mighty fingers. Trump has openly acknowledged that he won the election last year on his plans for border control. He has never admitted that his ideas were sweeping and simplistic in the global context in which people will keep moving.

Such a challenge needs the equivalent of Brown’s G20 gathering on a regular basis. There may well be a case for the equivalent of the Rwanda scheme but one that is run on behalf of several countries with international supervision. The arguments for revising the European Convention on Human Rights are strong, but only with all signatories agreeing to amendments out of mutual self-interest. The post-crash assumptions that triggered co-operation between countries are needed urgently now.

This is why the agreement between the British administration and French governments this week is more significant than it might seem. The numbers are small but the deal at least represents a recognition that the issue is so demanding countries must work together. It is closer to the mindset that addressed the immediate crisis after the crash. There are bound to be fragilities. Political agreements are dependent on the strength of elected leaders. Few are robust in the current climate of angry disillusionment.

But the French deal is not dependent on the authority of President Macron alone. The key figure in the lengthy negotiations with Yvette Cooper was the interior minister, Bruno Retailleau, on the centre-right and from a different political background to Macron. Retailleau is not “soft” on asylum but sees the difference between macho posturing and working as effectively as possible with other governments to address the problems. As far as the British government sees it, Macron’s significant influence was more to secure the backing of the EU, support that was by no means guaranteed. The deal might not last long but also has the potential to be built on rather than collapsing pathetically.

The political battle of this August will continue up to the next election. Some of the language and claims will fuel the anger in what Jenrick calls “the tinderbox”, a situation that he threatens to spark every time he mentions it. Beyond the electoral clash the Labour government has a much deeper motive for addressing the challenge of the borders. One of the ideas theoretically propelling the government forward is a belief in an active state. The voters will not share this faith if the state cannot control the borders. The effectiveness of that control depends on states working together. Look at what happened in 2008.

