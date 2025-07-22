Kemi Badenoch’s “weak” and “delusional” reshuffle

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

A reshuffle, as the former Tory chief whip Simon Hart recently told me, is “like having a jigsaw with the wrong number of pieces”. It’s never an easy nor a straightforward process, and should therefore be attempted only with extreme care.

The first question a reshuffle-curious party leader should ask is: what’s the point? There’s the obvious answer, which is to fill gaps left by a resignation – on personal grounds, or due to some kind of failure or misconduct. But whether it stops there or becomes an opportunity for a wider shakeup depends on the situation the party is facing and what message the leader is hoping to convey.

Despite previously insisting they would be in place until the next election, Kemi Badenoch has long been expected to make tweaks to her top team this summer. Indeed, so has Keir Starmer. Usually opposition leaders wait until the Prime Minister has done their own reshuffling, so as to match frontbenchers to the ministers they’re meant to shadow. But today Badenoch decided to go first – whether out of impatience at Starmer’s hesitation, or because the decision of shadow health secretary Edward Argar to stand down after a health scare meant the status quo wasn’t an option.

What was an option was keeping the whole thing fairly low-key, centred primarily around replacing Argar, to maintain a sense of stability. There was also an option to go big, bringing in extra firepower and ruthlessly chopping and changing the Tory frontbench to demonstrate an acknowledgement of the party’s dire slide in the polls and a change of direction. With the changes she has made over the course of the day, Badenoch has tried to do a mixture of both, succeeding in neither.

The headline announcement is the return of James Cleverly to the shadow cabinet, covering the housing and local government brief where he’ll be up against Angela Rayner. This makes sense on a number of levels. Cleverly is one of the Tories’ top Commons and media performers – his absence on the morning broadcast rounds over the past eight months has been palpable. Whatever the state of play of the shadow leadership race to replace Badenoch, having someone with a bit of charisma will be a welcome addition to an opposition party struggling to make an impact (even if it does somewhat hamper the attempts to argue the party has moved on from its record from 14 years in government).

But what of the rest of the reshuffle? Cleverly’s predecessor, Kevin Hollingrake, has become party chairman, replacing Nigel Huddleston who is going to culture, leaving former shadow culture secretary Stuart Andrew free to step in Argar’s shoes at health. It’s all very neat, very contained – and a bit, well, bland.

Badenoch has resisted calls from those in the party frustrated at the lack of momentum to inject some real energy and promote Robert Jenrick, the vigilante shadow justice secretary with his own leadership ambitions, to shadow chancellor. She has resisted calls to demote shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel, whose record as Boris Johnson’s home secretary and responsibility for the points-based immigration system that led to the so-called “Boriswave” is a constant reminder on the Tory frontbench of what former supporters who have switched to Reform consider the party’s biggest failure.

And she has rejected calls to bring in new blood by looking to the 2024 intake. This is the safe choice for a leader worried about upsetting her already disheartened troops by promoting newbies over long-serving foot-solders. But is it the right choice for a party facing the existential challenge facing the Conservatives? As one Conservative MP quipped, “If 18 per cent in the polls isn’t the right time to be bold, when is?” Prior to today, if you could ask any Conservative what they thought of the shadow cabinet and get a list of names considered below par. And yet, they remain. “Weak” and “delusional” was the assessment of another party insider.

Part of the dismay might be the result of a failure to manage expectations and resulting sense of anticlimax. Right-wing media outlets like GB News and Guido Fawkes have been speculating about a reshuffle for a week, with rumours of underperformers getting the boot and some fresh talent being brought onboard. This isn’t just a concoctions of journalists’ fevered imaginations: this morning a party official briefed that the reshuffle would “reflect the next stage of the party’s policy renewal program and underline the unity of the party under new leadership”. It’s hard to square that level of ambition with the modest changes that have been announced.

Yes, you can argue getting Cleverly back on the team signifies “unity”, as it brings the final three leadership contenders into the same tent (no word yet on what’s going on with Tom Tugendhat). Yes, big thinker Neil O’Brien is being promoted from a shadow education brief to a wider remit focused on policy renewal and development. But are these the kinds of changes you’d expect to take 12 hours to iron out? Do they really reflect a party that has in the space of a year gone from running the country to being jostled out of the opposition space by an insurgent upstart? Does this suggest a leader who fully grasps the perilous state her party is in and has a clear plan for how to get it out of it?

The Tory shadow ministers getting their feet under the metaphorical table of their new briefs will no doubt argue yes, yes, yes. For the rest of us, it looks like there are still a few pieces missing from this particular jigsaw.

