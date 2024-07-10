Photo by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Joe Biden and Keir Starmer could not be going into the Nato summit in Washington DC in more different positions. One has brought in his party from a 14-year political exile; the other wears special shoes to stop him falling over. Biden’s precarity will be on Labour’s mind over the next two days.

In their first call, Biden told Starmer that he wants to protect the “special relationship” between these two English-speaking countries, while Starmer describes the Democrats as Labour’s “sister party”. At the same time, he and David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, have chalked up successive meetings with leading Republicans in preparation for a Donald Trump victory in November.

That would make Labour’s quandary over defence spending worse. The party wants to increase expenditure but doesn’t have the money within the self-imposed tax and debt constraints. When he was last in the White House, Trump forced European countries to spend more, and we can expect him to exert similar pressure if he wins a second term. On top of this, Europe’s Nato member states might find themselves compensating for cancelled US aid to Ukraine.

The Tories began to reverse the defence spending cuts of the 2010s, with real spending 8.4 per cent higher in 2024-25 compared to four years ago. But the political consensus now demands more: both parties want to increase spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP. The Tories said by 2030. Labour didn’t put a date on it. Hence the pressure on Starmer in Washington DC.

In response, Starmer has said a “roadmap” to 2.5 per cent will be laid out as part of the MoD’s strategic review. Pressure is building. The outgoing army chief, General Sir Patrick Sanders, has said Britain could not replicate the 2003 Iraq invasion or retake the Falkland Islands as in 1982. As I wrote in January, the 2.5 commitment has the potential to become a Green New Deal-esque problem for Labour. The renewal of Trident, restoring weapons stocks, paying soldiers properly and fixing their poor accommodation will all cost money. The question is whether Starmer has time to wait for economic growth.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: How will Rishi Sunak fund higher defence spending?]