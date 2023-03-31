The local elections will be Rishi Sunak’s first electoral test

Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Labour launched its local election campaign in Swindon on 30 March, with short, punchy speeches from Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves. Reeves opened the proceedings, asking voters if they felt better off after 13 years of Conservative rule. Starmer attacked the government, calling Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “Mr One Per Cent” and criticising its pensions tax cuts. He repeated Labour’s previously trailed pledges – 13,000 extra policemen and training for NHS staff – and promised a council tax freeze, paid for by a windfall tax on energy companies.

This followed the stealth-launch of the Conservative’s own local elections campaign on 24 March, which went largely undetected. Sunak kicked off his campaign in the West Midlands, pledging to “fight for every vote”.

The significance of both Swindon and the West Midlands is not to be understated. Labour lost Swindon to the Conservatives in the 2010 general election, and made significant gains in both constituencies there in 2017. In the West Mids, the Conservatives are hoping to hold on to their seats in Dudley and Walsall North, key red-turned-blue areas that could indicate wider feeling in the Red Wall.

[See also: Would Rishi Sunak win a fight over competence?]

Related

May polls will not only be the first time Sunak has been put to an election, but it will also give an indication of whether Starmer’s polling lead translates into votes. The question is: how bad will it be for the Tories?

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

At a media briefing earlier this month, the polling guru and Conservative peer Robert Hayward said the Conservatives are at around 27 per cent in the polls and would need to jump to 32 to have any hope of picking up seats. But all is not lost for the Tories: anger in the party’s heartlands over partygate and the Conservative leadership turmoil seems to be “diminishing”, he said.

Hayward suggested that middle-class areas are swinging back towards the Conservatives, placing doubt over the Liberal Democrats’ expected gains. The Lib Dems tend to do particularly well in local elections, and areas of interest for the Conservative/Lib Dem tussle will be Surrey, Hertfordshire, Warwickshire and Cheshire.

[See also: With Rishi Sunak in No 10, it will no longer be the focus of national contempt]

One shadow minister, who is campaigning in the Red Wall, said the Tories are targeting seats that went independent in the last local elections,“so they have more headroom to make gains in parts of the country where Labour can’t go”. But they also explained that the government’s attempts to ramp up the small boats crisis was not being felt on the doorsteps. “It’s all potholes, poos and dustbins, the same as it always is.”

Herein lie the limitations of local elections. Those who take part (turnout is usually low) often do so because they more concerned about what is happening locally. Certain councils will retain or lose seats simply by virtue of whether they are deemed to be doing a good job, rather than strength of support for a specific party nationally.

But they are still significant. By assessing the proportion of lost and gained votes for each party, pollsters should be able to make fairly accurate predictions of the country’s mood. Think of May’s election as a practice run for the general, and a chance for each party to refocus.

Labour is learning that the tricky thing about a poll lead is that you have to maintain it. If the Conservatives don’t fare as badly as previously expected, the challenge for Labour will be proving its appeal is not solely dependent on the Tories’ failures.

[See also: Rishi Sunak wants to get tough on crime – but are the Tories credible?]