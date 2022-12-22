Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
22 December 2022

Did the Speaker overstep when he criticised Labour’s plans to abolish the House of Lords?

Lindsay Hoyle has raised eyebrows by commenting on a party political issue.

By Zoë Grünewald

Lindsay Hoyle, as Speaker of the House of Commons, is supposed to remain impartial on party political matters. Photo by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via Reuters

In an unexpected intervention, the Speaker of the House of Commons has criticised Labour’s plans to abolish the House of Lords. Lindsay Hoyle told LBC on Tuesday 20 December: “I don’t think we should have a second house that’s elected. I don’t want competition.”

He suggested that while Labour may wish to reform the House of Lords it should stop short of replacing it with an elected second chamber. “Who’s got supremacy?” Hoyle, who was a Labour MP before becoming Speaker, asked. “At the moment it’s very clear the House of Commons, the elected house, has supremacy. Once you have a second house that’s elected, then you’re into an arm wrestle about who has the power.”

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, set out plans this month to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected second chamber, called the Assembly of the Nations and Regions, potentially within five years of Labour forming a government.

Hoyle’s comments have raised eyebrows. It’s very unusual for the Speaker, who is supposed to be impartial, to supply personal opinion on party policy. The Speaker presides over debate and the functioning of the Commons and is expected to avoid taking political stances.

It could be argued that as the abolition of the House of Lords is a constitutional issue, it would make sense for the Speaker to have an informed view. As Hoyle is representative of the House of Commons as a whole, his expert opinion on the impact of any such reform would be welcomed, and may well be sought if Labour begins to implement its plans. Kit Malthouse, a Conservative MP and former minister, defended Hoyle’s comments. “His job surely is to defend the rights and supremacy of the House of Commons,” he said.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

However, Hoyle’s comments set a tricky precedent. As this policy has been offered up by the opposition, and will form part of Labour’s next general election manifesto, it would be difficult to argue that this issue is not a party political one. Hoyle may well preside over proceedings in the Commons to introduce this policy in the future, and, with his personal views now public, it would be easy to argue that he could not do so impartially.

Content from our partners
Coinbase’s USD stablecoin – what is it and why should you use it?
Coinbase’s USD stablecoin – what is it and why should you use it?
Spotlight
Five ways the metaverse could transform British politics over the next five years
Five ways the metaverse could transform British politics over the next five years
James Dunn
How would a data leak affect your organisation?
How would a data leak affect your organisation?
Rob Allen

Hoyle may also have an eye on his own future. A life peerage is traditionally offered to Speakers of the House of Commons, as with other important public offices. If Labour’s plans came to fruition Hoyle would have to make other retirement plans.

[See also: Is Labour getting tired of Sadiq Khan?]

Topics in this article : , , , ,