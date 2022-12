Did the Speaker overstep when he criticised Labour’s plans to abolish the House of Lords?

Lindsay Hoyle, as Speaker of the House of Commons, is supposed to remain impartial on party political matters. Photo by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via Reuters

In an unexpected intervention, the Speaker of the House of Commons has criticised Labour’s plans to abolish the House of Lords. Lindsay Hoyle told LBC on Tuesday 20 December: “I don’t think we should have a second house that’s elected. I don’t want competition.”

He suggested that while Labour may wish to reform the House of Lords it should stop short of replacing it with an elected second chamber. “Who’s got supremacy?” Hoyle, who was a Labour MP before becoming Speaker, asked. “At the moment it’s very clear the House of Commons, the elected house, has supremacy. Once you have a second house that’s elected, then you’re into an arm wrestle about who has the power.”

Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, set out plans this month to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected second chamber, called the Assembly of the Nations and Regions, potentially within five years of Labour forming a government.

Hoyle’s comments have raised eyebrows. It’s very unusual for the Speaker, who is supposed to be impartial, to supply personal opinion on party policy. The Speaker presides over debate and the functioning of the Commons and is expected to avoid taking political stances.

Related

It could be argued that as the abolition of the House of Lords is a constitutional issue, it would make sense for the Speaker to have an informed view. As Hoyle is representative of the House of Commons as a whole, his expert opinion on the impact of any such reform would be welcomed, and may well be sought if Labour begins to implement its plans. Kit Malthouse, a Conservative MP and former minister, defended Hoyle’s comments. “His job surely is to defend the rights and supremacy of the House of Commons,” he said.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

However, Hoyle’s comments set a tricky precedent. As this policy has been offered up by the opposition, and will form part of Labour’s next general election manifesto, it would be difficult to argue that this issue is not a party political one. Hoyle may well preside over proceedings in the Commons to introduce this policy in the future, and, with his personal views now public, it would be easy to argue that he could not do so impartially.

Hoyle may also have an eye on his own future. A life peerage is traditionally offered to Speakers of the House of Commons, as with other important public offices. If Labour’s plans came to fruition Hoyle would have to make other retirement plans.

[See also: Is Labour getting tired of Sadiq Khan?]