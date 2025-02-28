New Times,
28 February 2025

Starmer & Trump: a qualified victory?

The Prime Minister avoided humiliation, but risks remain.

Keir Starmer returns victorious from his meeting with Donald Trump. But was it the success it seems?

Andrew Marr, Hannah Barnes and Rachel Cunliffe answer listener questions on the New Statesman podcast.

Also in this episode:

  • Has Zelensky “put one over” on Trump with the rare earth minerals deal?
  • Trump’s “mob boss” geopolitics
  • How the UK could make a radical pivot towards Europe – and have Putin to thank.

