Are MPs turning against Assisted Dying?

In this episode, Megan Kenyon meets Kim Leadbeater for an update on the assisted dying bill, and we answer your questions about the checks and balances that would apply if the bill were to pass.

Also: are local council changes “an attack on democracy”?

Rachel Cunliffe joins Hannah Barnes with Megan Kenyon to discuss changes to the rules governing local elections, which Ed Davey and Nigel Farage have attacked as anti-democratic. They answer a listener question about why their local council can “delay my right to vote”.

