Dazed and confused: how are new MPs adjusting to parliament?

From a “fresher’s fair” with free sweets to the struggles of finding a place to live, joining parliament is a lot like starting at University – but with the fate of the country in your hands.

Andrew Marr and Rachel Cunliffe have been speaking to the new intake of MPs and join Hannah Barnes to answer a listener question on what life is like for new Members of Parliament.

Andrew, Hannah and Rachel also answer your questions on how long Labour will be able to “do the unpopular things” before worrying about the 2029 election.

