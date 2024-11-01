Could “abrasive” Kemi Badenoch ever be Prime Minister?

As Labour deliver “hard decisions” in their first budget in 14 years, a listener asks if Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are reliving Nick Clegg’s 2011.

David Gauke, who served with Nick Clegg in government, gives his take.

He joins Rachel Cunliffe and Hannah Barnes on our weekly listener questions episode, in which they also discuss the Conservative leadership election and Gauke reveals who he, reluctantly, voted for.

