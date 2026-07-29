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Virginia Giuffre still wants to be heard

The Epstein case is far from closed.

By NS Podcasts

Over 1000 of Epstein’s victims of sexual abuse and trafficking have now been identified; some have chosen to come forward publicly, and among them there was one voice which was the loudest. Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

In 2021, she decided she wanted to tell her own story, in its entirety. Joining forces with the ghostwriter Amy Wallace, she began working on Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice

But in 2025, before publication, Giuffre was found dead in her home in Australia. She’d let it be known that should anything happen to her, she wanted her story to be told.

Amy Wallace joins Oli Dugmore to continue telling that story.

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