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Rory Stewart sees fundamental evil in Trump

Since leaving politics, Rory Stewart has become one of the most influential voices on the matter in Britain.

By NS Podcasts

Since leaving politics, Rory Stewart has become one of the most influential voices on the matter in Britain.

In this episode, the former diplomat and cabinet minister reflects on his upbringing and his unconventional path into politics. He also discusses the Middle East, arguing that Western countries continue to misunderstand the region’s history and dynamics.

The conversation then turns to Britain, including the growing intolerance towards Muslims and how that shapes political debate. Finally, Stewart shares his view on why Westminster often feels disconnected from the public and what needs to change.

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