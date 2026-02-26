Ai Weiwei has done enough

This winter, Ai Weiwei returned to Beijing after a decade in exile. He found himself airbrushed from public memory. An international icon everywhere else. At home, a ghost.
The artist joined Michael Prodger soon after that trip to discuss the cost of personal freedom, in both China and in the West.
The Exchange is a new series from the New Statesman. Look out for new interviews every Wednesday.
Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters
THANK YOU
Subscribe to the New Statesman today for only £1 a week.
Join the debateSubscribe here to comment