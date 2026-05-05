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Why do young women hate men?

New polling has uncovered a huge difference in the political outlook of women and men under 30 in Britain

By NS Podcasts

For years, we have wrung our hands about the manosphere: the misogynist influencers like Andrew Tate exploiting a generation of disillusioned and impressionable lost boys.

But what about radicalised young women?

New, exclusive polling for the New Statesman has uncovered a huge difference in the political, economic and social outlook of women and men under 30 in Britain, created largely by women turning to the left. 

Should we be worried about the “femmosphere”?

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Joining me to discuss is Scarlett Maguire, founder and director of polling and research company Merlin Strategy, and our online editor Emily Lawford, whose brilliant report about this phenomenon will be out in this week’s issue of the New Statesman.

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