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Is Ed Miliband the most powerful person in government?

Is his influence greater than we realise?

By NS Podcasts

Ed Miliband, everyone would agree, is a central part of the Labour government. The ex-Labour leader is a hugely popular figure within the party.

Is his power and influence greater than we realise?

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Will Lloyd to discuss.

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