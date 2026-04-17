Podcasts Politics podcast Is Ed Miliband the most powerful person in government? Is his influence greater than we realise? By NS Podcasts Ed Miliband, everyone would agree, is a central part of the Labour government. The ex-Labour leader is a hugely popular figure within the party. Is his power and influence greater than we realise? Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Will Lloyd to discuss. Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Subscribe to the New Statesman today and save 75% Subscribe Close Content from our partners Breakthrough science, unequal survival Helen Rowntree Ambition into action: delivering the future of the National Cancer Plan Peter Shand Venture philanthropy: revolution through collaboration Michael Stickland Related The Exchange Yanis Varoufakis’s authoritarian dark side Politics podcast How green is the Green Party? Politics podcast Inside Labour’s immigration feud pwfree Join the debate Subscribe here to comment Subscribe Notify of new follow-up comments new replies to my comments Label {} [+] Name* Email* Label {} [+] Name* Email* 0 Comments Most Voted Newest Oldest Inline Feedbacks View all comments
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