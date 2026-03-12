What is the future for jury trials?

On Tuesday 10 March, MPs will debate the Courts and Tribunals Bill, in what could be the biggest shakeup of the justice system since the 1970s.

To tackle the Crown Court backlog of over 80,000 cases, the government has put forward proposals to radically reform which cases are heard where, including restricting the right to a trial by jury in all but the most serious cases.

Sarah Sackman, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, speaks to Rachel Cunliffe to discuss the legislation and its potential impact on British justice.