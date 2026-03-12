Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts
  2. Politics podcast

What is the future for jury trials?

The biggest shakeup of the justice system since the 1970s.

By NS Podcasts

On Tuesday 10 March, MPs will debate the Courts and Tribunals Bill, in what could be the biggest shakeup of the justice system since the 1970s.

To tackle the Crown Court backlog of over 80,000 cases, the government has put forward proposals to radically reform which cases are heard where, including restricting the right to a trial by jury in all but the most serious cases.

Sarah Sackman, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, speaks to Rachel Cunliffe to discuss the legislation and its potential impact on British justice.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Subscribe to the New Statesman today for only £1 a week.

Content from our partners
Lives stuck in limbo
Lives stuck in limbo
Mubeen Bhutta
Rare Diseases: Closing the translation gap
Rare Diseases: Closing the translation gap
NS Commercial
Clinical leadership can drive better rare disease care
Clinical leadership can drive better rare disease care
Kylie Bromley

Join the debate

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments