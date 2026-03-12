Starmer and Trump’s relationship at an all time low

Angry about the lack of support for his war in Iran, Donald Trump stated that he didn’t need any help from the UK, despite using British airbases for strikes. In an angry social media rant, he also called Keir Starmer a “loser” and “no Winston Churchill”.

Just a day later, the two leaders had a call to discuss military cooperation. Can relations be repaired? And is Westminster telling us the whole story?

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by US Correspondent Freddie Hayward.