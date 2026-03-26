How Covid fear shaped the meningitis response

Earlier this month, a meningitis outbreak in Canterbury, Kent, led to the tragic death of two young people. So far there have been 29 confirmed or suspected cases in total. It’s thought that a “super-spreader” event at a nightclub is the source of the outbreak.

Since then, there has been a mass rollout of vaccines for Meningitis B and preventative antibiotics. Thousands of students and contacts have been treated.

Cases now appear to be slowing or stabilising, however, some questions have been raised over the speed of the response from the government.

Post-Covid, fear amongst the public of the spread of infectious diseases is heightened. This meningitis outbreak has served as a test, not just of public health response and communication, but of how the public understands risk in a post-pandemic Britain.

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Anoosh Chakelian is joined by investigations editor, Hannah Barnes.

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