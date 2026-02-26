It has been four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The war has settled into a grinding and uncertain stalemate.
Despite proving remarkably resilient, Ukraine, and the rest of the world, must face the question: What if Russia wins?
Katie Stallard explores this urgent question with German political scientist, Professor Carlo Masala.
Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters
THANK YOU
Subscribe to the New Statesman today for only £1 a week.
Join the debateSubscribe here to comment