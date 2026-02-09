Reviewing politics
What did Starmer already know about Mandelson and Epstein?

The Labour government is fighting for its life.

By NS Podcasts

The Labour government is fighting for its life as the Peter Mandelson scandal continues to unfold. 

Yesterday, Keir Starmer apologised for believing Mandelson’s “lies” and appointing him as US ambassador when his friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was public knowledge.

Now, senior government figures are preparing to hand over private messages between Mandelson and Starmer’s top team. 

Editor Tom McTague is joined by Jim Pickard, deputy political editor at the Financial Times, whose reporting cracked open this shocking story. 

