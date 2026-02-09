Labour MPs are turning on Starmer over Mandelson

Keir Starmer has been grilled in the Commons on his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, despite knowing his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein continued after the financier’s conviction in 2008.
Starmer pledged to release the vetting documents relating to Mandelson’s appointment, but argued that some details would need to be redacted on national security grounds.
This angered backbench MPs who, along with former deputy leader Angela Rayner, forced the PM into another humiliating climb down.
Will anger in the party force Keir Starmer out?
Anoosh Chakelian is joined by political correspondent Megan Kenyon.
