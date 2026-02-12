Keir Starmer is safe

For days and weeks Westminster has been quivering with anticipation at the prospect of yet another prime ministerial resignation and leadership election.

But following the resignation of Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney in the wake of the Mandelson scandal, MPs appear to have closed ranks, rallying around Keir Starmer.

So, no leadership election, at least for now.

But are his supportive MPs shoring up the PM – or just biding their time?

And can British politics ever break its addiction to psychodrama?

