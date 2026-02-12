Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts
  2. Politics podcast

Keir Starmer is safe

But for how long?

By NS Podcasts

For days and weeks Westminster has been quivering with anticipation at the prospect of yet another prime ministerial resignation and leadership election.

But following the resignation of Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney in the wake of the Mandelson scandal, MPs appear to have closed ranks, rallying around Keir Starmer.

So, no leadership election, at least for now. 

But are his supportive MPs shoring up the PM – or just biding their time?

Subscribe to the New Statesman today for only £1 a week.

And can British politics ever break its addiction to psychodrama?

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Back Britain's builders
Back Britain’s builders
Jambu Palaniappan
AI and energy security: A double-edged sword
AI and energy security: A double-edged sword
Ed Almond
Lifelong learning for growth and prosperity
Lifelong learning for growth and prosperity
James Kennedy

Join the debate

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x