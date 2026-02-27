Podcasts Politics podcast Historic win for the Greens The party takes the seat of Gorton and Denton from right under Labour By NS Podcasts Hannah Spencer, a plumber and Green Party councillor, is now the MP for Gorton and Denton. The party takes the seat from right under Labour, following weeks of what was seen to be a three way race with Reform. Megan Kenyon is joined by Ben Walker. Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Subscribe to the New Statesman today for only £1 a week. Subscribe Close Content from our partners Lives stuck in limbo Mubeen Bhutta Rare Diseases: Closing the translation gap NS Commercial Clinical leadership can drive better rare disease care Kylie Bromley Related The Exchange Ai Weiwei has done enough Politics podcast A three horse race in Gorton and Denton Politics podcast What if Russia wins? pwfree Join the debate Subscribe here to comment Subscribe Notify of new follow-up comments new replies to my comments Label {} [+] Name* Email* Label {} [+] Name* Email* 0 Comments Most Voted Newest Oldest Inline Feedbacks View all comments
