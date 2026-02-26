Andrew arrested

The King’s brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been arrested.

The alleged offence: misconduct in public office.

The arrest came after claims Andrew allegedly shared official documents during his time as UK Trade Envoy, with two emails in particular showing up in the latest Epstein files – although police haven’t yet released the specifics of their investigation.

Police have searched Andrew’s homes, and at the time of recording the former Prince is in custody. He’s not yet been charged, and has previously – strenuously – denied any wrongdoing on these matters related to Epstein.

Subscribe to the New Statesman today for only £1 a week. Subscribe

The King has said “the law must take its course”.

Oli Dugmore is joined by Will Lloyd in the studio.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close