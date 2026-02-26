Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

Andrew arrested

The King’s brother has been arrested.

By NS Podcasts

The King’s brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been arrested.

The alleged offence: misconduct in public office. 

The arrest came after claims Andrew allegedly shared official documents during his time as UK Trade Envoy, with two emails in particular showing up in the latest Epstein files – although police haven’t yet released the specifics of their investigation.

Police have searched Andrew’s homes, and at the time of recording the former Prince is in custody. He’s not yet been charged, and has previously – strenuously – denied any wrongdoing on these matters related to Epstein. 

The King has said “the law must take its course”. 

Oli Dugmore is joined by Will Lloyd in the studio.

