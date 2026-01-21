Trump escalates Greenland threats

“Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace.”
This is what Donald Trump wrote in a letter to Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre this weekend.
And true to his word, peace is not on the US President’s mind.
Oli Dugmore speaks to the New Statesman’s editor Tom McTague about Starmer’s options, and in the second half of the episode, senior editor Katie Stallard interviews Rasmus Jarlov, chair of the Danish defence committee.
Join the debateSubscribe here to comment