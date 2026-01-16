Should breaking manifesto pledges be illegal?

Anoosh Chakelian and Rachel Cunliffe answer listener questions about UK politics.
In the mailbag this week:
- Should parliament impose legislation to force governments to honour manifesto pledges?
- Is it time to reform council tax?
- The Scottish independence referendum settled the question for “a generation”. But what counts as a generation?
- How would politics be different if the House of Commons was a different physical shape?
