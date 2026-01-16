Reviewing politics
16 January 2026

Should breaking manifesto pledges be illegal?

A frustrated listener calls for consequences over broken Labour promises.

By NS Podcasts

Anoosh Chakelian and Rachel Cunliffe answer listener questions about UK politics.

In the mailbag this week:

  • Should parliament impose legislation to force governments to honour manifesto pledges?
  • Is it time to reform council tax?
  • The Scottish independence referendum settled the question for “a generation”. But what counts as a generation?
  • How would politics be different if the House of Commons was a different physical shape?

[See also: Protect Keir Starmer, cabinet urged at “emotional” meeting]

