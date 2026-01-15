Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

Jenrick defects to Reform

Tories broke Britain, say Tories.

By NS Podcasts

Robert Jenrick has become the latest Tory to defect to Reform.

This morning he was fired by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, after she discovered his plan.

The announcement followed former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi defecting to Reform earlier this week.

What does it mean? How did it happen?

Oli Dugmore is joined by Rachel Cunliffe and Ethan Croft.

