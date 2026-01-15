Jenrick defects to Reform

Robert Jenrick has become the latest Tory to defect to Reform.

This morning he was fired by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, after she discovered his plan.

The announcement followed former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi defecting to Reform earlier this week.

Tories broke Britain, say Tories.

What does it mean? How did it happen?

Oli Dugmore is joined by Rachel Cunliffe and Ethan Croft.

