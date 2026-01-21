Is London a crime-ridden cesspit?

Claims from politicians both at home and abroad paint an increasingly decrepit picture of the nation’s capital. But just how much crime and chaos is there really in London?

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Will Dunn to discuss her reporting on the issue, as well as a rundown of the big and brazen ongoings in political Britain this week.

