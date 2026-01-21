Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts
  2. Politics podcast

Is London a crime-ridden cesspit?

Claims from politicians both at home and abroad paint an increasingly decrepit picture of the nation’s capital.

By NS Podcasts

Claims from politicians both at home and abroad paint an increasingly decrepit picture of the nation’s capital. But just how much crime and chaos is there really in London?

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Will Dunn to discuss her reporting on the issue, as well as a rundown of the big and brazen ongoings in political Britain this week.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

New year, new read. Save 40% off an annual subscription this January.
Content from our partners
Individuals – not just offenders
Individuals – not just offenders
Ashley Inglis
Britain’s nuclear moment
Britain’s nuclear moment
Tom Greatrex
Boosting productivity must be the UK’s top priority
Boosting productivity must be the UK’s top priority
Carl Ennis

Join the debate

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x