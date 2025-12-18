Nigel Farage wants to be American

Winston Churchill had an American mother. Boris Johnson was a dual citizen. But if Nigel Farage makes it to Downing Street, he’ll have closer ties to the US than any other British PM.

That’s the argument of our correspondent Freddie Hayward, who joins Oli Dugmore on Daily Politics.

He’s been speaking to Farage and the MAGA figures he calls friends to find out how the Reform leader hopes to bring Trump tactics to British politics – and rekindle the most “special” of relationships.