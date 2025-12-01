Reviewing politics
Middle earners targeted by budget

How will this platter of sneaky revenue streams boost the government’s finances?

By NS Podcasts

While many on the left were calling for a wealth tax, yesterday the Chancellor delivered a smorgasbord of stealth taxes.

How will this platter of sneaky revenue streams boost the government’s finances? And what does it mean in the longterm, economically, for the country?

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by the New Statesman’s business editor, Will Dunn, and political editor, Ailbhe Rea.

