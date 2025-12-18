Is Britain complicit in genocide?

Peter Oborne is a journalist, author and commentator. He was the political editor of The Spectator, a commentator for the Daily Telegraph and now writes for Middle East Eye.

A long-time conservative, Oborne joins Oli Dugmore to explain why he believes the Conservative Party have abandoned their principles, and to discuss the role that successive British governments have played – or failed to play – in dealing with genocides around the world.

Peter Oborne’s book “Complicit: Britain’s role in the destruction of Gaza” is out now.