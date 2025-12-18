The mass shooting at Bondi Beach was the latest in a rising number of antisemitic attacks.
16 people died in the attack in Sydney, Australia. They were Jews who had gathered to celebrate the first night of Chanukah. Among them, a holocaust survivor and a ten-year old girl.
Antisemitic attacks are on the rise. In this year to September, Australia recorded 1654 anti-semitic incidents. That’s three times higher than any year before the war in Gaza.
Here in the UK, Jews faced over 1,500 attacks in the first half of 2025, according to data from the Community Security Trust. That’s the second-highest total in the first half of any year on record, and includes the terrorist attack on a synagogue in Manchester in which two people died. In July, a report authored by Lord John Mann & Penny Mordaunt found “widespread failures to address anti-jewish discrimination in NHS, education, arts and policing”.
Oli Dugmore is joined by Rachel Cunliffe and Hannah Barnes to ask: are Jews safe?