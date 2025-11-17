Will world leaders ever fix climate change?

Keir Starmer has been in Brazil ahead of COP30 – the world’s largest annual climate meeting – where world leaders were told it’s now “virtually impossible” to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. That’s according to the UN’s chief meteorologist.

Brazil wants money to protect the rainforests, but Starmer doesn’t want to give it.

Meanwhile China, India and the US – three of the biggest emitters – can’t be bothered to turn up.

So what, exactly, is the point of these climate talks?

Oli Dugmore meets Rachel Kyte, the UK’s climate envoy, and Christiana Figueres, the diplomat who led the Paris Agreement, to ask if there’s any hope at all for global climate plans.

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £1 per month Subscribe