Where are Britain’s communist parties?

Whilst Your Party and the Green Party attempt to occupy the space on the left of British politics that they feel Labour has abandoned, our listener asks, what about the British communist parties?
Oli Dugmore is joined by Tom McTague to discuss this, along with other listener questions on political briefings to the press and whether Labour can make a comeback.
Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters
THANK YOU
Content from our partners
Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £1 per month