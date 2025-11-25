Reviewing politics
Where are Britain’s communist parties?

Tom McTague joins Oli Dugmore to answer listener questions.

By NS Podcasts

Whilst Your Party and the Green Party attempt to occupy the space on the left of British politics that they feel Labour has abandoned, our listener asks, what about the British communist parties?

Oli Dugmore is joined by Tom McTague to discuss this, along with other listener questions on political briefings to the press and whether Labour can make a comeback.

