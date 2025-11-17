Reviewing politics
What Labour must learn from Zohran Mamdani

Voters in New York City have elected a socialist, Muslim, 34-year old Mayor.

By NS Podcasts

Zohran Mamdani calls himself “Donald Trump’s worst nightmare”. In the UK, senior Labour figures including Wes Streeting have praised the young Democrat Mayor-Elect’s campaign. But should Labour be celebrating a win in America’s Democrat stronghold, when they can’t win their own seat in Wales?

George Eaton and Megan Kenyon join Anoosh Chakelian to discuss what the Left in Britain must learn from the Mamdani campaign – and whether, in fact, this spells better news for Zack Polanski’s Greens than Keir Starmer’s Labour government.

