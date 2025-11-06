Should Labour sack Starmer to beat Reform?

The Caerphilly by-election proves Reform can be beaten. But is Keir Starmer the man to do it?

Last week voters in Caerphilly confounded pundits by electing their first Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd (MS). Reform UK had expected to be the party to overturn Labour’s 100 year dominance in the Welsh seat – but they were wrong.

The loss was a disaster for Labour, but came with a glimmer of hope: Reform UK can be beaten.

Now the party needs to ask whether their current leader, Keir Starmer, is the man to do it.

Back in Westminster, Lucy Powell has been elected deputy leader of the Labour Party – and she’s not the winner Keir Starmer had hoped for.

In this episode, Harry Clarke-Eziddio and George Eaton join Anoosh Chakelian to analyse what the Caerphilly loss and the new deputy leader mean for the future of the Labour Party.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £2 per month Subscribe

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman