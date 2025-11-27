Rachel Reeves’ tax-heavy budget

Tax in Britain will rise to an all-time high following Rachel Reeves’ budget.

The Chancellor has unveiled her latest budget. She’s promised to remove the two-child benefit cap, freeze income tax brackets and introduce a new mansion tax.

Labour deny they are breaking their manifesto pledge to avoid raising income tax, while critics claim the freeze is doing just that.

The Office for Budget Responsibility, who disastrously published their assessment before the Chancellor had made her statement to the House of Commons, say the budget will amount to a tax bill of £28 billion by 2029 – a record high.

Oli Dugmore is joined by Rachel Cunliffe and George Eaton to discuss what the budget means for Britain, the Chancellor, and Keir Starmer’s government.

